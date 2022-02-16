Falcons cut former Jaguars first-round pick Dante Fowler

The Atlanta Falcons cut former No. 3 overall pick Dante Fowler on Wednesday.

They were candid about the reason for his release.

"The outside linebacker accumulated 7.5 sacks through two years," the team wrote at the top of the news release announcing the transaction.

The sack tally clearly underperformed Atlanta's expectations of Fowler, who signed with the Falcons in 2020 a season after tallying 11.5 sacks as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. He recorded three sacks in his first season with Atlanta, prompting the Falcons to negotiate a pay cut for 2021 with incentives tied to his sack total. He tallied 4.5 sacks in 14 games and lost his starting job upon returning from a three-week knee injury in Week 9 in 2021.

Fowler recorded two sacks and two forced fumbles in the first three games of the season. In nine games after his return from injury, he tallied 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Dante Fowler Jr. #6 of the Atlanta Falcons leaves the field after a loss to the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Fowler, an edge rusher, joined the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 3 pick in the 2015 draft. He was widely rated as the draft's top defensive prospect. He suffered an ACL tear at his first practice and missed his entire rookie season in Jacksonville.

He returned to play all 16 games in 2016, but started just one while recording four sacks. The Jaguars traded him to the Rams during the 2018 season in exchange for a third- and fifth-round draft pick. After his career-best 11.5-sack season in 2019, Fowler signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Falcons as a free agent, $29 million of which was guaranteed.

He now hits the free-agent market again at 27 years old.