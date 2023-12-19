Falcons cut DL Travis Bell

The Falcons released defensive lineman Travis Bell, the team announced Tuesday.

The rookie played two games for the Falcons this season. He totaled 30 defensive snaps total in the Week 14 loss to the Buccaneers and the Week 15 loss to the Panthers.

Bell totaled one tackle in each game.

The Bears drafted Bell out of Kennesaw State with a seventh-round pick this spring.

The Bears waived Bell out of the preseason but signed him back to their practice squad the next day. The Falcons signed Bell off the Bears' practice squad on Oct. 31.