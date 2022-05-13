Falcons cut CB Kendall Sheffield, TE Ryan Becker

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
Shortly after the Atlanta Falcons announced their trade for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards, the team released cornerback Kendall Sheffield and tight end Ryan Becker.

Drafted in the fourth round back in 2019, Sheffield started 20 games over the last three seasons for the Falcons. He recorded 72 solo tackles, six passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Sheffield is a player many expected to be released as it frees up $2.54 million in cap space for Atlanta and he wasn’t likely to play a prominent role in the defensive backfield.

