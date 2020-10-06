Falcons currently on track to land top-3 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons are winless through the first quarter of the 2020 NFL season. And while there is very little chance of the team turning things around and making a playoff run, at least the Falcons are on pace to land a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

After the conclusion of Week 4, Atlanta is one of four teams — along with the New York Giants, Houston Texans and New York Jets — to start out 0-4. According to Luke Easterling of Draft Wire, the Falcons would currently be selecting at pick No. 2 in next year’s draft.

The Giants would kick things off at pick No. 2, followed by Atlanta. At pick No. 3, it would be Jets followed by the Dolphins, who own Houston’s first-round pick, selecting at No. 4.

Obviously a lot can change over the final 13 weeks of the season, but the Falcons don’t look to be turning things around anytime soon.

Related