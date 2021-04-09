Which Falcons could return to their college numbers?

In the coming days, the NFL is expected to relax its restrictive numbering policy, per Peter King. Until now, the numbers that players wore on the field had to be in accordance with the position they play. Here is the new number allotment set to be established in 2021.

Quarterback, Punter/Kicker: 1-19 (unchanged)

Running back, wide receivers, tight ends: 1-49, 80-89

Offensive linemen: 50-79

Defensive linemen: 50-79, 90-99

Linebacker: 1-59, 90-99

Defensive backs: 1-49

There are a number of Falcons players who wore a number in college that was prohibited from being worn in the NFL when they first entered the league. The economic side of this is obviously beneficial for the team as many fans would likely flock to buy a No. 8 Julio Jones or a No. 23 Foye Oluokun jersey.

Here are seven Falcons players that some fans could see return to their former number.

Calvin Ridley - No. 3

The last time we saw Calvin Ridley sporting the No. 3 he was defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship. Considering Ridley has been in the NFL just a few years, he shouldn't be attached too much to the No. 18 he currently wears for the Falcons.

Mykal Walker - No. 3

Walker also sported the No. 3 jersey while playing at Fresno State. However, even with the new rule change, teams won't be allowed to have duplicate numbers like they can in college. So a switch to No. 3 only seems likely if Ridley chooses to stay with his current number the Falcons gave him after being drafted.

Dante Fowler - No. 6

Dante Fowler has had a very forgettable time with the Falcons, but a switch to his college No. 6 could give the notion "if you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good" some new life. Fowler's 2022 season has been voided, per his recent contract restructuring. So a good showing for the Falcons this year could benefit him for next year's free agency.

Julio Jones - No. 8

Probably the least likely Falcons player to switch, but if he were, I find it hard not to assume his jersey would fly off the shelves. Jones has been a staple figure in the Atlanta sports world since he first stepped on the field for the Falcons. Jones has been sporting the No. 11 jersey since being drafted in 2011 but a switch now just doesn't seem likely. Not to mention, his future with the Falcons is much in doubt.

A.J. Terrell - No. 8

Terrell got his current No. 24 after the Falcons parted ways with Devonta Freeman last season. But since he came into the league in 2020, he has no ties to No. 24. So a switch back to No. 8 wouldn't be a surprise for the second year cornerback.

Foye Oluokun - No. 23

Next to Mykal Walker, Foye going back to his No. 23 he wore while at Yale is my favorite of the bunch. Naturally, the No. 23 is such an iconic number and would look super clean with Oluokun stitched on the back. Foye started off his career on defense at Yale not as a linebacker, where he plays now, but as safety. Oluokun had a successful 2020 campaign and is slated to become a free agent in 2022. A good showing early on could bring an extension his way.

Grady Jarrett - No. 50

Next to Julio, Jarrett going back to the No. 50 he wore while at Clemson also seems unlikely. Numbers really aren't a huge concern to non-skill players, so I imagine he's just fine staying put at No. 97. However, considering that his father, Jessie Tuggle, wore No. 58, Jarrett could opt for a number closer to his.

