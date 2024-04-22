Falcons could be punished for tampering allegations ahead of draft

While NFL teams will never openly admit to it, tampering is rampant around the league ahead of free agency. However, teams rarely get caught because players are usually smart enough to keep their mouths shut about any illegal contact with the coaching staff or trainers.

Apparently, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins didn’t get the memo. During his introductory press conference, Cousins admitted to talking with the team’s head athletic trainer before he was technically allowed to:

“There’s great people here,” said Cousins during his intro presser. “And it’s not just the football team. I mean, I’m looking at the support staff. Meeting, calling yesterday, calling our head athletic trainer, talking to our head of P.R.”

Cousins’ comments quickly drew the attention of the NFL, who began an investigation into Atlanta for tampering. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons could be punished as soon as this week:

Could Atlanta potentially lose a first-round pick? Schefter highlighted other recent tampering cases for reference.

The Dolphins lost a first-round pick in 2023 due to tampering with head coach Sean Payton and QB Tom Brady. The Chiefs were fined a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick for tampering with free-agent WR Jeremy Maclin back in 2015.

The Falcons were happy to land Cousins in free agency but if the 35-year-old’s loose lips wind up costing the team a first-round pick, it likely won’t sit well with fans. The first round of the 2024 NFL draft kicks off on Thursday evening in Detroit, Michigan.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire