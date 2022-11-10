Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson is a must-start in week 10

Yahoo Sports’ Scott Pianowski explains why the Atlanta RB should be started in week 10 vs. Carolina.

Video Transcript

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: It's time for a Spiced Take presented by Captain Morgan. So the Falcons said they wanted to play it slow with Cordarrelle Patterson. First game back, still got 13 carries. Still punched in a couple of short touchdown runs. Now he gets Carolina, a team the Falcons ran on very well a couple of weeks ago. Caleb Huntley, ordinary running back, got them for 91 yards in that game.

Panthers ranked 23rd in DVOA rushing, so I think Patterson is in a good spot. Probably a top 10 running back this week. We know all the Falcons want to do is run the ball. They certainly don't want to throw it to Kyle Pitts and Drake London, much to fantasy managers chagrin. But Patterson is going to be a top 10 running back on my board this week and perhaps the rest of the season. If you weathered the storm he's ready to take you to the fantasy playoffs, maybe a fantasy title.

