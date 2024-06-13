Falcons say they cooperated fully with tampering investigation, are pleased it is over

The Falcons have no complaints after receiver a relatively minor punishment for tampering.

Shortly after the NFL announced that the Falcons would be docked a fifth-round draft pick and fined $250,000, the team released a brief statement on the matter.

"We are pleased this review is complete. We cooperated fully with the league and its review, and appreciate the NFL's thoroughness. As we do with every process, we will review how we operate and look for ways to improve," the Falcons' statement said.

The league found that the Falcons violated NFL tampering rules via contact with Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney, and Charlie Woerner during the two-day negotiating period prior to the start of free agency. In addition to the team's punishment, General Manager Terry Fontenot has been fined $50,000.

Both the 2025 fifth-round pick and the financial penalties were mild sanctions for tampering with three different players, and the Falcons' statement makes clear they're happy it's now over with.