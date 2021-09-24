Falcons continue to drop in the power rankings

We may be early in the season, but the Falcons are already regarded as one of the worst teams in the NFL after back-to-back losses. While there are some positives we can take away from the loss to Tampa Bay, Atlanta has a long way to go before people start buying in.

So, where do the Falcons rank entering Week 3? We look at the power rankings from USA Today, ESPN, CBS Sports and others below.

USA Today | Falcons: No. 31 (-)

The Falcons' defense improved in Week 2, but the offense has been holding back this team more than anything else. USA Today's Nate Davis has Atlanta ranked at No. 31.

"What does a team that's already been outscored by 49 points have to look forward to? Maybe Kyle Pitts becomes the first rookie tight end to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in the Super Bowl era (since 1966)?" - USA Today's Nate Davis

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 1 (-)

Panthers: No. 14 (+9)

Saints: No. 15 (-10)

Week 3 opponent ranking

Giants: No. 27 (+3)

Touchdown Wire | Falcons: No. 28 (-1)

Atlanta showed plenty of fight against Tampa Bay, however, punter Cameron Nizialek's rough day hurt the team's chances. TD Wire's Nick Wojton has the Falcons ranked at No. 28.

"The Falcons hung tough for a bit with the defending champion Bucs… but they still lost by double-digits while their defense allowed 48 points. That came a week after the Eagles put up 32 on Atlanta." - Touchdown Wire's Nick Wojton

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 1 (-)

Saints: No. 17 (-9)

Panthers: No. 19 (+4)

Week 3 opponent ranking

Giants: No. 30 (-)

NFL.com | Falcons: No. 29 (-1)

The Falcons lost all the wind in their sails once the fourth quarter began. A promising third quarter turned into a complete route after the offense failed to convert a 3rd and 1 and shanked a punt on the following play. Atlanta is 29th in NFL.com's latest batch of rankings.

"When the Falcons took over deep in their own territory with 13 minutes to play on Sunday against the Bucs, they had scored the game's last 15 points and were in position to take the lead. The next six possessions played out like this: three-and-out (punt), Bucs TD, Bucs pick-six, turnover on downs, TB turnover on downs, Bucs pick-six. From 28-25 to 48-25 in nine minutes of game time. Credit the Falcons for being more competitive than they were in Week 1, especially on the road against the defending champs, but early returns don't paint an optimistic picture in Atlanta." - NFL.com's Dan Hanzus

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 1 (-)

Panthers: No. 18 (+7)

Saints: No. 19 (-9)

Week 3 opponent ranking

Giants: No. 27 (-)

CBS Sports | Falcons No. 29

The Falcons have a major issue at left guard. When looking at the percentage of all pressures allowed, the left guard position, largely held by Jalen Mayfield, has accounted for over 40 percent of all pressures this season for the offense.

"The way their offensive line is playing, you have to wonder if Matt Ryan will make it through the season. They competed against Tampa Bay, but the offensive line is bad." - CBS' Pete Prisco

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 1 (-)

Panthers: No. 11 (+12)

Saints: No. 13 (-7)

Week 3 opponent ranking

Giants: No. 27

ESPN | Falcons: No. 29 (-2)

Despite not being the lead back, Cordarrelle Patterson has proven to be the Falcons' top offensive weapon thus far. While we are only two weeks into the season and the offense is still learning the ropes of how Arthur Smith wants to do things, Patterson's involvement early on could help starter Mike Davis carry the load later in the season by keeping his mileage low.

"Entering the season, there were a lot of questions about how Patterson would fit into Atlanta's offense behind Mike Davis. It turns out, he isn't as much behind Davis as he is partnered with him. Patterson has been used as a running back and as a receiver -- leading to rushing and receiving touchdowns on Sunday against Tampa Bay. In both real life and fantasy, he has been one of Atlanta's best players." -- ESPN' Michael Rothstein

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 1 (-)

Panthers: No. 15 (+8)

Saints: No. 17 (-9)

Week 3 opponent ranking

Giants: No. 28 (-)

