The future of the Falcons tight end position is Kyle Pitts, but the team is confident that there’s still a place for Hayden Hurst in the present.

Pitts figures to be a major part of the offense, but tight ends coach Justin Peelle thinks Hurst will also play a significant role in their plans. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith used a lot of multiple tight end formations when he was the Titans offensive coordinator and Peelle sees that remaining the case in Atlanta.

“If you look at coach Smith’s past, he’s a multiple tight end, multiple personnel grouping,” Peelle said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Both of those guys, I’m fairly confident, will be on the field at the same time.”

Hurst didn’t have his 2022 option year picked up after the Falcons made Pitts the fourth overall selection, so anything he does during the 2021 season will likely be an audition for other teams.

Falcons confident Hayden Hurst fits in offense with Kyle Pitts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk