Falcons complete virtual interview with Lions DC Aaron Glenn

The Atlanta Falcons have now completed nine interviews for their head coach vacancy. On Friday, they completed a virtual interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, the team announced.

Glenn was the defensive backs coach in New Orleans for five seasons before joining Dan Campbell’s staff in Detroit in 2021 as the defensive coordinator.

Falcons interviewed Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn today for their head coach opening. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2024

Before starting his coaching career, Glenn was an NFL defensive back for 15 seasons. He was originally drafted in the first round by the New York Jets in 1994. Glenn helped turn the Lions defense around over the last three seasons and he’s considered one of the NFL’s brightest coordinators.

The Falcons are also in the process of an in-person interview with former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Stay up to date with each interview and interview request using our head coach tracker!

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire