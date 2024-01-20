Falcons complete second interview with Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick is the betting favorite to land in Atlanta.

The Falcons now have conducted two interviews with the former Patriots head coach. They announced Friday they completed a second in-person interview.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank initially interviewed Belichick on Monday on Blank’s yacht near the U.S. Virgin Islands, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.

Blank, CEO Rich McKay, team president Greg Beadles and General Manager Terry Fontenot were involved in Friday's interview.

The Falcons reportedly are scheduling a second interview with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for next week. They also are required to conduct in-person interviews at least two external candidates of diverse backgrounds.

Belichick and Harbaugh are the team's only in-person interviews thus far.

The Falcons have completed virtual interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

They have requested Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. They will interview Titans head coach Mike Vrabel next week.

The Falcons are replacing Arthur Smith, who was fired after three consecutive 7-10 finishes.