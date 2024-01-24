Falcons complete interview with Raheem Morris

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris completed his second interview with the Falcons on Tuesday, the team announced.

Morris, 47, also has second interviews with the Seahawks, Panthers and Commanders.

He has 21 years of experience in the NFL, including three seasons as the Buccaneers' head coach.

Morris has spent the past three seasons as the Rams' defensive coordinator. He also has coached with the Commanders and the Falcons.

He was the Falcons' defensive coordinator and interim head coach in 2020.

Morris is the second candidate the Falcons have interviewed a second time, following Bill Belichick. The Falcons also have requested or scheduled second interviews with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.