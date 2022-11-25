Falcons at Commanders: Playoff implications for BOTH teams

Washington’s 23-10 victory at Houston in Week 11 raised the Commanders’ record to 6-5, solely in 8th position where seven teams qualify for the playoffs.

Sunday, the Falcons (5-6) come to FedEx Field. Even a quick glance at their record, instructs Commanders fans that a loss to the Falcons would leave both teams at 6-6. However, the Falcons in this scenario would have the upper hand moving forward, having won the head-to-head meeting.

NFL Week 12 began Thanksgiving Day, and Commanders fans watched closely as the two teams ahead of the Commanders, the Giants and Cowboys, met in Texas. Both came into the game at 7-3, but with Dallas’ 28-20 victory, the Cowboys are now 8-3, and the Giants fall to 7-4.

The Commanders will naturally be tempted to look ahead to a Week 13 contest against the Giants. Yet, they simply cannot afford to make that mistake. The Commanders must control what they can control. They must take care of the task laid before them and defeat the Falcons Sunday.

A Commanders’ win would raise their record to 7-5, narrowing the Giants (7-4) lead over Washington to only one game.

Other Week 12 games related to the Commanders’ playoff chase have Tampa Bay (5-5) at Cleveland (3-7), Seattle (6-4) hosting Las Vegas (3-7), San Franciso (6-4) hosting New Orleans (4-7) and Green Bay (4-7) traveling to Philadelphia (9-1).

The Commanders must realize the Falcons sit alone in 9th place, only one game back and this is a big game for Atlanta. It must also not be overlooked that the two teams met last season.

No doubt, there are many Falcon players who vividly remember Washington won in the last minute when Taylor Heinicke found J.D. McKissic down the right sideline for a 30-yard touchdown, providing Washington the exciting 34-30 win.

