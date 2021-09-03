Falcons comfortable with Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks as backups

Leading up to the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline, very few anticipated the Falcons keeping three quarterbacks, but both backups Feleipe Franks and Josh Rosen would end up making the initial cut.

Head coach Arthur Smith spoke on the decision after Thursday’s practice, saying he’s comfortable with what he has on the roster, but a move to get better is always in the cards, regardless of position.

“I’ll never say we won’t make another move because we’ll always look and we’ll see what comes up,” said Smith. “That’s at every position. So far, you know, we feel pretty good about where we’re at with those guys.”

The Falcons still have time to scan the league for an upgrade. As things currently stand, the quarterback position is one of the weaker areas on the roster. If Atlanta were to lose Matt Ryan for an extended period of time, the offense would be in serious trouble.

However, any team that loses a starting QB for significant among of games is going to struggle. That’s just the nature of the NFL.

