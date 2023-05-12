Falcons, Colts, Panthers respond perfectly to Titans’ brilliant schedule release video

It’s months before the start of the 2023 NFL season, but the Tennessee Titans have absolutely won Schedule Release Day with this utterly hilarious video in which the team’s social media group queried a group of people on Broadway regarding the identities of their 2023 opponents.

The results were… fabulous.

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣 📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

The Atlanta Falcons were the first to respond to this on their own Twitter account.

And then, the Indianapolis Colts followed suit after five different people mistook them for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Carolina Panthers did have an appropriate question regarding the identity of their incorrect franchise identification.

What does a North Carolina Tiger even look like 🤔 Someone draw it for us 🎨⬇️ pic.twitter.com/F5VAF0lPl0 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 12, 2023

