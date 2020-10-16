Falcons and Colts re-open practice facilities after COVID-19 results

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions’ Week 7 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, were forced to shut down their facilities due to a positive COVID-19 test. Today, the Lions’ Week 8 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, received four positive COVID-19 results and also had to shut down their training facility.

Fortunately, both by late Friday morning, both teams were able to re-open their facilities. Welcome to the roller coaster that is the 2020 NFL season.

The Falcons players and staff were tested, after the one staff member’s positive test on Thursday, and all those tests came back negative today, allowing them to re-open their facilities.

The Colts began an exploratory process of double-checking their positive test results and issued the following statement from the organization:

This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested positive for COVID-19. The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests. In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols. We are in communication with the NFL and will have more information when available.

The Colts began virtual meetings, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, and Sunday’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals remained on track to be played at it’s scheduled time.

Once testing was complete, the team confirmed that the four positive tests were retested and determined to be negative:

Earlier this morning, we were informed that four individuals within the organization tested positive for COVID-19. The four positive samples were re-tested and have been confirmed negative. After consultation with the NFL and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Sills, the team will open the practice facility this afternoon under the league’s intensive protocol and will continue preparation for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.

They are currently in the process of reopening their training facilities.

With both teams being over a week away from playing the Lions, things appear to be on track for those games to play out as planned, but as we saw in Week 4 with the Saints false-positive scare, this season is going to be unpredictable when it comes to COVID-19 and testing.

Keep all hands and feet inside the vehicle, and make sure your safety bar is secured, it’s just another day in the 2020 NFL season.