Falcons coach, G.M. reportedly are torn on whether to take a quarterback

The first three picks in the 2021 draft will be quarterbacks. The question becomes whether quarterbacks will go four for four to start the process.

A separate question is whether the fourth pick, if it’s indeed a quarterback, will be made by the Falcons (who currently hold the selection) or someone else.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Falcons coach Arthur Smith believes that incumbent quarterback Matt Ryan has at least two years left in the tank, but that G.M. Terry Fontenot wants to take a quarterback.

Mortensen adds that the Falcons are likely targeting North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. (This assumed that Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Mac Jones will be gone before the Falcons are on the clock.)

It could be a ruse aimed at getting any team that wants Lance to realize that it may need to move all the way to No. 4 to get him, with the Bengals at No. 5 or the Dolphins at No. 6 not an options. If it’s not a smokescreen in this season of dry ice, it will be interesting to see whether Smith or Fontenot prevail in the potential tug of war.

Falcons CEO Rich McKay may chime in, but ultimately it will be owner Arthur Blank who does, or doesn’t, sign off on the selection of the franchise’s next potential franchise quarterback. Thus, the final decision will be made by Blank, whatever that decision may be.

