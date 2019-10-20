Falcons coach Dan Quinn is on hot seat, but Arthur Blank still supports him

Team owner Arthur Blank can’t be happy with the state of his Atlanta Falcons, who are one of the worst clubs this season in the NFL.

But he’s also not so upset that he’s ready to make a coaching change. At least that’s what he said Sunday.

After another disappointing Falcons loss, Blank said, “I still support” Quinn, according to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic. According to Schultz, Blank also dismissed the idea that Quinn would be fired Monday.

We’ll see.

Falcons fall to 1-6

The Falcons keep sinking lower as the season goes on. Sunday was a troubling effort. At home, Atlanta lost 37-10 to the Los Angeles Rams. They looked like they had no desire to play. The Falcons fell to 1-6.

Quinn had been under fire since the end of last season. He saved his job, but fired his offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators. He took over defensive play-calling. Quinn’s defense has been one of the worst in football, unable to generate any pass rush and giving up a ton of yards and points.

The Falcons have talent, and they’re awful. And all eyes are on Quinn, and what Blank will do.

Dan Quinn on the hot seat

There’s not much Blank can say right after a game like Sunday. He’s not going to fire his coach by telling a media member. Nothing he says in that moment should be taken as the final decision.

There’s an argument to be made that firing a coach in the first half of a season does little good, though the Washington Redskins already fired Jay Gruden. The Falcons have Dirk Koetter, who most recently was head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on staff as offensive coordinator. It wouldn’t be that tough of a transition if they give Koetter the interim role.

But nothing has happened yet. That doesn’t mean Quinn should feel very safe.

