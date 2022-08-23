Some questioned the Falcons’ decision to head into the 2022 season with Marcus Mariota, who hasn’t started a game as 2019, as their starting quarterback. But Falcons coach Arthur Smith says Mariota is proving he’s up to the task.

Mariota turned in a solid performance on Monday night against the Jets, completing six of 10 passes for 132 yards, with one touchdown, no interceptions and no sacks, and Smith said afterward that Mariota is doing everything the Falcons need him to do.

“I’m pleased with Marcus,” Smith said. “He got into a good rhythm. The only drive I thought wasn’t very good was where we tried to simulate a two-minute situation, we got backed up and it wasn’t really clean there, but other than that I thought he was really cleaned when he was in there. I think he got into the offense, got into a rhythm, made a big-time throw.”

Based on preseason betting odds, the Falcons are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. But Smith sounds confident that he’s building something, and that Mariota can prove he belongs as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith pleased with Marcus Mariota’s preseason performance originally appeared on Pro Football Talk