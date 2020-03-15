The Falcons are doing a bit of business with their own guys in advance of the start of the league year.

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, the Falcons are close to a new three-year deal with defensive tackle Tyeler Davison.

The 27-year-old Davison started 12 games last year for the Falcons, with 55 tackles and a sack.

Davison spent his first four years with the Saints, and joined the Falcons last year and became a solid contributor as a run-stopper.

Falcons close to new deal with Tyeler Davison originally appeared on Pro Football Talk