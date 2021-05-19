Falcons claim William Sweet off waivers from Cowboys

The Cowboys waived offensive tackle William Sweet on Tuesday. The Falcons claimed him Wednesday.

Sweet has never played a regular-season game.

He went undrafted out of North Carolina in 2019, signing a free agent deal with the Cardinals. Arizona waived him out of the preseason.

He re-signed with the Cardinals in 2020 but again failed to make the roster.

Sweet had a brief stint with the 49ers before landing with Dallas’ practice squad last Oct. 6.

