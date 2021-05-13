Falcons claim Sam Jones off waivers

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

After Indianapolis cut him on Wednesday, offensive lineman Sam Jones has a new home.

The Falcons claimed Jones off waivers on Thursday, giving the club more depth on the offensive line.

Jones had only been with Indianapolis since Dec. 30 when he signed with the team’s practice squad. he later signed a futures contract in January.

The Broncos originally selected Jones in the sixth round of the 2018 draft. He appeared in five games for Denver as a rookie.

But Jones hasn’t played in a regular-season game since then. When the Broncos waived him in 2019, he signed on with the Cardinals’ practice squad for the regular season. He was waived during roster cuts after spending the 2020 offseason with the team.

Falcons claim Sam Jones off waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

