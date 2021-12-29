Falcons claim QB Matt Barkley off waivers

The Atlanta Falcons lost quarterback Feleipe Franks to the COVID reserve earlier this week, and on Wednesday, the team claimed veteran Matt Barkley off of waivers, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.

Barkley, 31, was a fourth-round pick by the Eagles back in 2013. He has played in 19 career NFL games, and was the backup in Buffalo from 2018-2020.

Barkley signed a two-year deal in Tennessee over the offseason but was later claimed off the Titans practice squad by the Panthers. The former USC standout was waived by Carolina on Tuesday.

For his career, Barkley has thrown for 2,699 yards, 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

