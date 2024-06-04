Advertisement

Falcons claim OL Andrew Stueber off waivers

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

The Falcons used the waiver wire to bolster their offensive line on Tuesday.

The NFL's daily transaction report shows that they made a successful waiver claim on Andrew Stueber. The Patriots waived Stueber on Monday.

Stueber was a seventh-round pick in 2022 after playing at Michigan in college. He missed his rookie season with a torn hamstring and spent last season on the practice squad, so he has yet to see action in a regular season game.

The Falcons appear to be set with their starting offensive line, so Stueber is likely going to be part of a competition for backup roles in Atlanta this summer.

The transaction report also shows that the Falcons waived wide receiver JaQuae Jackson.