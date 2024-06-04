Falcons claim OL Andrew Stueber off waivers

The Falcons used the waiver wire to bolster their offensive line on Tuesday.

The NFL's daily transaction report shows that they made a successful waiver claim on Andrew Stueber. The Patriots waived Stueber on Monday.

Stueber was a seventh-round pick in 2022 after playing at Michigan in college. He missed his rookie season with a torn hamstring and spent last season on the practice squad, so he has yet to see action in a regular season game.

The Falcons appear to be set with their starting offensive line, so Stueber is likely going to be part of a competition for backup roles in Atlanta this summer.

The transaction report also shows that the Falcons waived wide receiver JaQuae Jackson.