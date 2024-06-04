Advertisement

Falcons claim OL Andrew Stueber off waivers, per report

matt urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons have claimed offensive lineman Andrew Stueber off waivers, according to a report from ESPN’s Marc Raimondi (via Mike Reiss). Stueber, 24, was selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The former Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman has not appeared in a regular season game yet, spending most of the 2023 season on the Patriots practice squad.

Stueber has some position versatility, playing both tackle and guard during his career at Michigan. The Falcons have yet to announce the signing so we’ll update the story when there’s an official.

