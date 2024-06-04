Falcons claim OL Andrew Stueber off waivers, per report

The Atlanta Falcons have claimed offensive lineman Andrew Stueber off waivers, according to a report from ESPN’s Marc Raimondi (via Mike Reiss). Stueber, 24, was selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The former Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman has not appeared in a regular season game yet, spending most of the 2023 season on the Patriots practice squad.

OL Andrew Stueber, who was recently waived by the Patriots, has been informed he has been claimed by the #Falcons, per @MikeReiss. Stueber spent the last two seasons with New England and was a seventh-round draft pick out of Michigan in 2022. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) June 4, 2024

Stueber has some position versatility, playing both tackle and guard during his career at Michigan. The Falcons have yet to announce the signing so we’ll update the story when there’s an official.

Check out the team’s updated 90-man roster by uniform number.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire