Falcons claim Danny Etling off waivers

Danny Etling‘s time with the Patriots came to an end on Tuesday, but he’s already on another roster.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Etling has been claimed off of waivers by the Falcons.

Etling was a seventh-round pick by the Patriots after two years as the starting quarterback at LSU. Etling spent his rookie season on the practice squad and returned this year in an attempt to add wide receiver work to his portfolio.

That didn’t land him a roster spot, but he’ll get another chance in Atlanta. That chance may involve more quarterback work as the Falcons lost Kurt Benkert to a toe injury, but Etling might want to change his name to fit in with Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub and Matt Simms.