Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom ranked as NFL’s top guard by PFF

The Atlanta Falcons were one of eight NFL teams to fill head-coaching vacancies during the 2024 offseason and they made sure to talk to just about every notable candidate. While Atlanta didn’t have a quarterback at the time, the roster was arguably the best of the available openings.

The Falcons have three dynamic playmakers on offense — Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts — and five quality starters on their offensive line. Left tackle Jake Matthews has been a steady force for over a decade, and guard Chris Lindstrom has developed into one of the league’s top offensive linemen.

Pro Football Focus ranked the NFL’s top 32 players at each position heading into the 2024 season and Lindstrom was listed as the No. 1 guard:

Lindstrom signed a massive five-year extension in 2023, and it’s been money well spent thus far. The 27-year-old gives the Falcons a certain nastiness in the running game. As PFF highlighted, Lindstrom’s pass blocking has improved in recent seasons.

The former Boston College standout is working to become a more well-rounded player, which bodes well for Atlanta as the team attempts to end a six-year playoff drought.

Perhaps the addition of Cousins and Penix will help elevate the rest of this talented Falcons offense in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire