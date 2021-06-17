Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom makes PFF’s top 25 players under 25 list

After being omitted from Pro Football Focus’ top 25 players under 25 list in 2020, the Atlanta Falcons just barely made this year’s cut. Right guard Chris Lindstrom was the team’s lone representative, coming in at No. 25. The former Boston College standout was one of two offensive linemen selected by Atlanta in the first round of 2019 draft, along with right tackle Kaleb McGary.

PFF’s Sam Monson credited Lindstrom for “major improvement” during his second year starting.

Lindstrom comes in as the fifth-best offensive lineman on the list. Tristian Wirfs, Michael Onwenu, Mekhi Becton and Isaiah Wynn were all ranked ahead of the Falcons guard. Of the five offensive linemen selected, Lindstrom allowed the third-lowest pressure rate at four percent.

For Atlanta to be successful in 2021, Lindstrom is going to need a breakout performance. Matt Ryan has been sacked 30 or more times every season since 2012. Lindstrom spoke on what it’s like to have Arthur Smith, a former offensive lineman, as a head coach and feels it’s a great addition.

“We’re always grateful to have an offensive lineman as a head coach,” Lindstrom said. “I had one in college, too and it was great. Coach Smith really thinks in the mindset of an offensive lineman, he means what he says, and as a player, you can’t expect anything else than that.”

Smith played offensive line for the University of North Carolina from 2001 to 2005, eventually becoming a graduate assistant at the school once his playing days ended.

