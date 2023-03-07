Falcons will not use franchise tag on RT Kaleb McGary

The Atlanta Falcons may need to find a new starting right tackle this offseason after choosing not to use the franchise tag on Kaleb McGary, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday afternoon.

McGary, 28, is now free to sign with any team when the new league year begins on March 15.

The #Falcons are not franchise tagging RT Kaleb McGary, per source. One of the top offensive linemen available set to hit free agency. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 7, 2023

Placing the franchise tag on McGary would have cost Atlanta $18.24 million this year, which is a big cap hit but also one that the team could have afforded. Nonetheless, there are some quality options in both free agency and the upcoming NFL draft for the Falcons to consider.

McGary got off to a slow start after Atlanta selected him in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, but he has turned things around over the last two seasons under head coach Arthur Smith.

The Falcons declined McGary’s fifth-year option and he responded with the best season of his career. As a result, McGary is in line for a major payday this offseason.

