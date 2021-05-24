Falcons CEO Rich McKay wants Tommy Nobis in the Hall of Fame

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tommy Nobis was the first overall pick in the 1966 NFL draft and the first ever player on the Atlanta Falcons, an expansion team that year. He went on to win Rookie of the Year, he was a five-time Pro Bowler, he was on the 1960s All-Decade Team, he’s a member of the Falcons’ Ring of Honor and his No. 60 jersey is retired. But there’s one honor that has not been bestowed on Nobis: enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay said Nobis represents an important part of franchise history, leading the team at a difficult time early in the Falcons’ existence, and has never been properly recognized.

“I got to know Tommy when I first got to Atlanta,” McKay told SI.com. “So I come here, and all of a sudden here’s Tommy Nobis. First pick of the franchise. Best player on a really bad team. Five Pro Bowl appearances in 11 years. Two times All-Pro. And he’s on the all-decade team of the 1960s. So he is recognized as an elite player. But he played with really bad teams . . . and teams that weren’t competitive. And the franchise was never competitive for an awfully long time. So I think he just got lost in the shuffle, and it bothers me because I look at franchise players, and I look at seminal players — meaning the first picks of the franchise, whether it’s Seattle, whether it’s’ Tampa Bay or wherever it may be. But here in Atlanta everybody still refers to Tommy as ‘Mr. Falcon,’ and ‘Mr. Falcon’ is not in the Hall of Fame. It does not make me happy.”

Nobis, who died in 2017, was one of the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Centennial class, but was not selected.

Falcons CEO Rich McKay wants Tommy Nobis in the Hall of Fame originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Matt Ryan: Changes in organization keep it fresh for me

    For some veteran players, the kind of changes that the Falcons made over the last year would be reason to think about making a change in your own address. Head coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired during the regular season and replaced by Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot once the year [more]

  • 3 observations: Tobias Harris lifts Sixers to win over Wizards in Game 1

    Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers were able to come away with a Game 1 win over the Washington Wizards.

  • WR Julio Jones named potential fit for Las Vegas Raiders

    WR Julio Jones named potential fit for Las Vegas Raiders

  • Damien Harris clearly wouldn’t mind a trade that lands Julio Jones with Patriots

    Patriots RB Damien Harris is on board for a Julio Jones trade.

  • What can the Falcons get for Julio Jones?

    Four weeks ago today, the Falcons launched a wafer-thinly-veiled effort to make sure the rest of the league knows that receiver Julio Jones is available to be traded, effective June 2. With news of no specific suitors emerging, the Falcons continue to push the notion that Jones can be had. The prevailing thought continues to [more]

  • NFL analyst believes Najee Harris could be Steelers’ savior

    Former Alabama running back Najee Harris did wonders for the Crimson Tide offense, but can he replicate that at the professional level wi...

  • Kevin Harvick on racing in rain: ‘Most unsafe thing I’ve ever done in a race car’

    Kevin Harvick called NASCAR racing in the rain 'the worst decision that we’ve ever made in our sport that I’ve been a part of.'

  • Chaos Erupts in First Full Rain NASCAR Cup Race

    "It's the most unsafe thing I've done, by a lot," said Kevin Harvick

  • Golf-'Diabolical' wind tests DeChambeau but some finding it a breeze

    If the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island was the visible star of the show at the PGA Championship on Thursday, it was an invisible force that left Bryson DeChambeau wrung out after five-plus hours negotiating 18 treacherous holes. "The wind just kicked my butt," said last year's U.S. Open champion, long hitting Bryson DeChambeau after an even-par 72 that left him five shots behind leader Corey Conners. Brooks Koepka, winner of four majors including the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championships, spoke of how the wind could accentuate mediocre shots.

  • 76ers trust playoff process leads to 1st NBA title since '83

    ''Playoff Prep,'' Morey, the 76ers' top decision maker, wrote on Instagram. Oh, the Sixers were called much worse than a group of dolts when the franchise embarked on the strip-for-parts rebuilding seasons known as the Process. The Sixers were Team Tank.

  • What to Watch: Full guide for the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FS1 | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the 14th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Circuit of The Americas, a 3.41-mile, 20-turn course located in Austin, Texas Qualifying: 11 a.m. […]

  • Motor racing-Vettel laps Monaco with tears in his eyes

    The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (3) Denver Nuggets vs. (6) Portland Trail Blazers

    The Western Conference’s third-seeded Denver Nuggets and sixth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. It is a rematch of a first-round series the Blazers won in 2019, 4-3.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (1) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (8) Washington Wizards

    The Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and eighth-seeded Washington Wizards meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament.

  • Motor racing-Leclerc hopes for a home race with better luck than before

    The 23-year-old, who grew up watching the cars race around the harbourside track and took the school bus along roads familiar to every Formula One fan, was excited at the prospect on Wednesday. "I love it, but I've had a bit of a tough time at this track in the last three years, apart from last year where we didn't race," the Monegasque told reporters. In 2018, his debut season with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc retired after a collision and then in 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he went out with a damaged floor.

  • Maple Leafs' Tavares taken off on stretcher after collision

    Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (2) Brooklyn Nets vs. (7) Boston Celtics

    The Eastern Conference’s second-seeded Brooklyn Nets and seventh-seeded Boston Celtics meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Celtics beat the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament.

  • NHL roundup: John Tavares injured as Leafs fall to Habs

    Paul Byron's short-handed goal in the third period gave the Montreal Canadiens a 2-1 victory over the host Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in Game 1 of their first-round North Division playoff series. Toronto captain John Tavares left the game with an apparent head/neck injury in the first period after being kneed in the head by Corey Perry. Tavares gave a thumbs-up gesture as he was stretchered off the ice, following several minutes of treatment from both teams' trainers.

  • Josh Richardson with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers

    Josh Richardson (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021

  • Suns' Paul dealing with shoulder injury vs. Lakers

    PHOENIX (AP) Phoenix Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul is dealing with a right shoulder injury during his team's playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The injury happened early in the second quarter when he bumped into teammate Cameron Johnson following LeBron James' tip-in basket. Paul was down on the floor for a few minutes, surrounded by players from both teams.