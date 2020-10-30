Falcons CB Kendall Sheffield questionable to return vs. Panthers

Matt Urben

Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield exited Thursday’s game after a collision with safety Keanu Neal. Sheffield was seen entering the injury tent, as reported by Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.


It appears that Sheffield may have suffered a head injury and is questionable to return to the game.


Stay tuned for more injury updates from Atlanta’s Week 8 matchup against Carolina.

