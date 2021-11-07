Falcons CB Kendall Sheffield injures hamstring, out for game

The Atlanta Falcons scored a touchdown to take a 10-0 lead over the New Orleans Saints just before halftime of their Week 9 matchup. In the second quarter, Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield aggravated his hamstring and left the game.

After being evaluated, the team has ruled Sheffield out for the remainder of Sunday’s contest, per Falcons digital editor Scott Bair.

Kendall Sheffield has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) November 7, 2021

