Falcons CB A.J. Terrell questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Bears
The Atlanta Falcons are allowing over 280 passing yards per game, but cornerback A.J. Terrell’s potential return could help change that in Week 11.
Terrell was limited during all three days of practice and the Falcons have listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Safety Erik Harris is also questionable for Week 11, and tight end Feleipe Franks has been ruled out.
Falcons offensive lineman Colby Gossett returned to practice on Friday and is good to go for Sunday. Check out the team’s final Week 11 injury report below.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
A.J. Terrell
Hamstring
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
Harris
Foot
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
Colby Gossett
Personal
–
DNP
–
Feleipe Franks
Calf
DNP
DNP
OUT
