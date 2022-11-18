Falcons CB A.J. Terrell questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Bears

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons are allowing over 280 passing yards per game, but cornerback A.J. Terrell’s potential return could help change that in Week 11.

Terrell was limited during all three days of practice and the Falcons have listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Safety Erik Harris is also questionable for Week 11, and tight end Feleipe Franks has been ruled out.

Falcons offensive lineman Colby Gossett returned to practice on Friday and is good to go for Sunday. Check out the team’s final Week 11 injury report below.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

A.J. Terrell

Hamstring

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

Harris

Foot

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

Colby Gossett

Personal

  –

DNP

Feleipe Franks

Calf

DNP

DNP

OUT

