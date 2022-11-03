Falcons CB A.J. Terrell misses 2nd practice in a row

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 to stay atop the NFC South, and they did so without two of their best players. But while RB Cordarrelle Patterson is on the verge of returning from the injured reserve list, things are less clear regarding the status of CB A.J. Terrell.

On Thursday, Terrell missed his second practice in a row due to a severe hamstring injury. Starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson was also out for the second straight day recovering from a knee injury.

Safety Jaylinnn Hawkins, who missed Week 8 due to a concussion, has practiced in full the past two days. Check out Atlanta’s full Thursday injury report below.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

A.J. Terrell

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

Elijah Wilkinson

Knee

DNP

DNP

Jaylinn Hawkins

Concussion

FP

FP

Chuma Edoga

Personal

 –

DNP

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

