Falcons CB A.J. Terrell misses 2nd practice in a row
The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 to stay atop the NFC South, and they did so without two of their best players. But while RB Cordarrelle Patterson is on the verge of returning from the injured reserve list, things are less clear regarding the status of CB A.J. Terrell.
On Thursday, Terrell missed his second practice in a row due to a severe hamstring injury. Starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson was also out for the second straight day recovering from a knee injury.
Safety Jaylinnn Hawkins, who missed Week 8 due to a concussion, has practiced in full the past two days. Check out Atlanta’s full Thursday injury report below.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
A.J. Terrell
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
Elijah Wilkinson
Knee
DNP
DNP
Jaylinn Hawkins
Concussion
FP
FP
Chuma Edoga
Personal
–
DNP
Related
Falcons will have $74 million to spend in 2023 offseason
Falcons 53-man roster following NFL trade deadline
Falcons sign DE Amani Bledsoe to practice squad
Calvin Ridley trade earns Falcons 'B-minus' grade from NFL.com
List
Falcons sign DL Amani Bledsoe to practice squad