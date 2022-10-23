Falcons CB A.J. Terrell injures hamstring, will not return

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell limped off the field in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Terrell, who injured his thigh during last week’s win over the San Francisco 49ers, has officially been ruled out with a hamstring injury, the team announced on Twitter.

OFFICIAL: A.J. Terrell has a hamstring injury and will not return. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 23, 2022

The Falcons were already banged up at cornerback coming into Week 7. Casey Hayward was placed on the injured reserve list Tuesday, leaving Darren Hall and Cornell Armstrong as the current starting cornerbacks.

Cincinnati holds a 14-0 first-quarter lead over Atlanta.

Related

Atlanta Falcons list inactives for Week 7 Falcons OLB Arnold Ebiketie is one player to watch vs. Bengals Falcons place WR Jared Bernhardt on IR, elevate Cornell Armstrong Hayden Hurst has something to prove when Bengals play Falcons

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire