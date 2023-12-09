Falcons CB A.J. Terrell cleared from concussion protocol

The Atlanta Falcons are more banged up than usual heading into Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they received some good news regarding the status of cornerback A.J. Terrell.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Terrell has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and is expected to play this weekend.

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play Sunday vs. the Buccaneers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2023

With three starters — Nate Landman, Kaleb McGary and David Onyemata — ruled out for Week 14, having Terrell is a big win for this Falcons team.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah’s status is questionable, along with Mike Hughes and wide receiver Mack Hollins. Check out the team’s complete injury report and updated 53-man roster for Sunday’s game in Atlanta.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire