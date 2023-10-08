Falcons CB A.J. Terrell cleared to return vs. Texans

After being evaluated for a concussion, Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has been cleared to return to Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans game, per team reporter Terrin Waack.

The Texans currently hold a 9-7 lead over the Falcons at halftime of this Week 5 matchup in Atlanta.

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell was evaluated for a potential head injury and has been cleared to return. — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) October 8, 2023

Ridder vs. Pitts: Twitter debates

Ridder rushed for TD

Falcons Week 5 starting lineups

12 free agent options

Falcons 53-man roster

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire