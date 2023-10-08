Falcons CB A.J. Terrell cleared to return vs. Texans
After being evaluated for a concussion, Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has been cleared to return to Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans game, per team reporter Terrin Waack.
The Texans currently hold a 9-7 lead over the Falcons at halftime of this Week 5 matchup in Atlanta.
Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell was evaluated for a potential head injury and has been cleared to return.
