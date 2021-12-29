Falcons CB Fabian Moreau out, 4 players placed on COVID reserve

The Atlanta Falcons released their first injury report of the week, and just one player was listed. Cornerback Fabian Moreau did not participate on Wednesday as he deals with a rib injury.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, they lost four more to the COVID reserve, bringing their total up to 12 over the past week. Tight end Hayden Hurst, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard and offensive tackle Willie Beavers are the latest to land on the NFL’s virus designation.

Falcons add four more to the COVID-19 list: DL Jonathan Bullard, S Jaylinn Hawkins, TE Hayden Hurst and PS OL Willie Beavers — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 29, 2021

The Falcons also signed quarterback Matt Barkley with Feleipe Franks also on the COVID reserve. Barkley spent this offseason with Tennessee before being claimed by the Panthers off the Titans practice squad.

Carolina waived Barkley on Tuesday, freeing up the former USC standout for Atlanta to claim on Wednesday.

