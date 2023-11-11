Falcons CB Dee Alford fined for unnecessary roughness

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford has been fined by the NFL for an unnecessary roughness violation he committed during the team’s Week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported on Saturday.

Alford’s hit on Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn, which can be seen below, earned the cornerback a fine of $4,853.

The NFL fined #Falcons DB Dee Alford $4,853 for unnecessary roughness — a hit that put #Vikings WR K.J. Osborn in concussion protocol last week.

pic.twitter.com/5K0dAwxfqV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 11, 2023

The Falcons have received a handful of fines for unsportsmanlike conduct this season, but as we pointed out earlier this week, these fines don’t always tell the whole story.

Fullback Keith Smith was reportedly fined $87,000, however, it was never reported that Smith won his appeal and the NFL overturned the fine.

Atlanta ruled out Alford for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals due to an ankle injury. Without their starting nickel corner, the Falcons will look to veteran Mike Hughes and rookie Clark Phillips III.

Head coach Arthur Smith said the team had confidence in Phillips to step up in Alford’s absence.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire