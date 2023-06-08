Falcons CB Breon Borders suspended for 2 games, per report

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Breon Borders has been suspended for the first two games of the 2023 NFL season, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday afternoon.

Borders, 27, just signed with the Falcons on Monday, so it’s unclear why the league has suspended the former Titans defensive back.

Recently signed Falcons CB Breon Borders have been suspended for the first two games of the 2023 regular season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 8, 2023

Related

NFC South roundtable: Each team's biggest free-agent addition Ranking the top 3 players on the Falcons' 2023 roster NFC South roundtable: Which 2nd-year players will break out in 2023? NFC South roundtable: 2023 draft grades for each team Falcons roster tracker: Carlos Davis in, Jalen Dalton out

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire