Falcons CB Breon Borders suspended for 2 games, per report
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Breon Borders has been suspended for the first two games of the 2023 NFL season, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday afternoon.
Borders, 27, just signed with the Falcons on Monday, so it’s unclear why the league has suspended the former Titans defensive back.
Recently signed Falcons CB Breon Borders have been suspended for the first two games of the 2023 regular season.
