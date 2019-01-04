Falcons will “take care of that business” with Julio Jones

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones agreed to report to training camp last summer after reaching agreement on an adjusted contract with the team and the Falcons said they’d “re-address” Jones’ desire for an entirely new deal in 2019.

It is now 2019 and the Falcons don’t have any playoff business to delay discussions about their offseason plans, so the Jones question was raised at Thursday’s press conference with head coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff. Dimitroff said there’s no timeline for when they’ll talk about a new deal, but that the team will “take care of that business” in the coming months.

“He and I and the organization are in a really good place right now,” Dimitroff said. “We thought he had a standout season. He continues to lead both on and off. His leadership is exemplary, as far as how he approached things this year. Just really excited about how he took it all on.”

Jones led the league in receiving yards with 1,677 on 113 catches and caught eight touchdowns after scoring just three times in 2017. He’ll turn 30 next month, but that does not appear to be an issue for the Falcons as they map out their future with the 2011 first-round pick.