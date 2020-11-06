Falcons cancel Friday practice after staffer tests positive for COVID

The Atlanta Falcons have cancelled all in-person work at Friday’s practice after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced this morning.





Atlanta hosts the Denver Broncos in Week 9, but will have to hold a virtual practice Friday. The Broncos cancelled practice on Wednesday to prevent a possible outbreak, so both teams will have missed one day this week.

With a combined 5-10 record, neither Denver nor Atlanta can really afford to be getting days off. Safety is the ultimate priority, though, and if the league wants to get through the rest of a crazy 2020 season, it will have to take extreme precautions.

