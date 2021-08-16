Falcons camp highlights: Top plays from Monday’s practice

The Falcons were back on the grind Monday morning as the team moves past Friday’s loss and begins preparation for the Miami Dolphins.

The passing game seemed to be a point of emphasis at Monday’s practice, which is encouraging after quarterbacks AJ McCarron and Feleipe Franks combined to complete just seven of 21 pass attempts in Atlanta’s 23-3 loss to Tennessee.

Check out the full highlights from Monday’s practice, as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account below.

Later this week, the Falcons will conduct joint practices with the Dolphins in preparation for their matchup on Saturday evening.

