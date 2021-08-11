Falcons camp highlights: Top plays from practice No. 12

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith had fun going back and forth with his friend Matt LeFleur, the head coach of the Green Bay Packers, on Wednesday, but on the field, Smith’s team is still hard at work.

On Wednesday, the Falcons completed their 12th training camp practice and are closing in on Friday’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans. Here are Atlanta’s top practice highlights, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below. Plus, be sure to check out the Falcons’ unofficial first depth chart.

Getting ready for game day‼️



HIGHLIGHTS from today's practice ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QfM6iWiSvk — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 11, 2021

