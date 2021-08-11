Falcons camp highlights: Top plays from practice No. 11
The Falcons completed another day of practice on Tuesday, their 11th since training camp began two weeks ago. With the first preseason game fast approaching — Friday’s home matchup against the Tennessee Titans — Atlanta’s roster is beginning to take shape.
Following Tuesday’s practice, the Falcons released their unofficial first depth chart, but there’s still a lot that has to be determined on the field between now and Week 1 of the regular season.
Let’s check out the top plays from the day, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.
Making plays. Stacking days.
HIGHLIGHTS ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/luQvBejAzZ
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 10, 2021
