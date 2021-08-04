Falcons camp highlights: RB Cordarrelle Patterson shows off speed

The Falcons signed wide receiver/running back/return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson this offseason to bring a more dynamic aspect to the offensive side of the football. After spending a majority of his time at wide receiver, Patterson made the switch to running back in 2020, where he took 146 of his 209 offensive snaps. However, his true value comes in the kickoff return game.

Nonetheless, Patterson looks to be staying at running back with the Falcons in 2021 and could be a great change of pace option behind Mike Davis. Given his history as a receiver, Patterson can be relied upon heavily in the passing game and create mismatches against opposing defenses.

Matched up against Deion Jones, Patterson uses his speed and athleticism to create separation. Watch the clip below from Wednesday’s training camp practice, as shared by the Falcons Twitter account.

