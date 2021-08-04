Falcons camp highlights: LB Foye Oluokun fights for interception
Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun had a breakout season in 2020, but there are still some areas where he can get better. So far at training camp, Oluokun looks to have improved in pass coverage. On Wednesday, the former Yale standout came away with an impressive interception.
Watch below as Oluokun trails running back Qadree Ollison in coverage, gets his hands up, locates the ball and rips it away for the pick, as shared by the team’s Twitter below.
Foye Oluokun showing his strength 💪@foyelicious pic.twitter.com/kZ0y3xtuCP
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 4, 2021
