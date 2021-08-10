Falcons camp highlights: Fabian Moreau intercepts Feleipe Franks

As the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their first preseason game this Friday, one area fans will be watching closely is the defensive secondary. Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Darqueze Dennard and Ricardo Allen all moved on during the offseason and the Falcons brought in Duron Harmon, Erik Harris and rookie Richie Grant as replacements.

Atlanta also signed former Washington Football Team defensive back Fabian Moreau, who is competing for the team’s No. 2 corner spot opposite A.J. Terrell. On Tuesday, Moreau came away with an interception of backup quarterback Feleipe Franks.

Check out the highlight below, as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account.

