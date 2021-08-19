Falcons camp highlights: Calvin Ridley fakes out Dolphins defender
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Atlanta Falcons are wrapping up their second day of joint practice against the Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Calvin Ridley is again stealing the show.
Watch below as Ridley loses a Dolphins defender in the end zone during a 1-on-1 drill and brings in the catch, courtesy of the Falcons’ Twitter account.
Jeeeeeeeesh @CalvinRidley1. ⛸ pic.twitter.com/NKKSPcvfta
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 19, 2021
Related
Dolphins' Eric Rowe on Falcons TE Kyle Pitts: 'He's a good player'
Arthur Smith: First joint practice with Dolphins 'was very productive'
Falcons release depth chart for second preseason game
Highlights from Falcons' joint practice with Miami Dolphins